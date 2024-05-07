Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) versus Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Meat and Borealis Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 5 2 0 0 1.29 Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential downside of 29.12%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beyond Meat and Borealis Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $343.38 million 1.55 -$338.14 million ($5.24) -1.57 Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million ($0.21) -19.05

Borealis Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Meat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -98.48% N/A -26.52% Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Beyond Meat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

