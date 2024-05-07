Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,476,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after acquiring an additional 300,903 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 64.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

