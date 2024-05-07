Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Down 4.3%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.51 ($0.07). 606,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 824,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Blackbird Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £21.31 million, a PE ratio of -550.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.48.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

