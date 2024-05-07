Blue Chip Partners LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,763 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $921.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $869.99 and a 200 day moving average of $655.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.46 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.