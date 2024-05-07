Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Lowered to $21.50 at TD Cowen

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.38 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 153.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

