Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Down 9.1%

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 275,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,611,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £1.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

