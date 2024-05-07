Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading 37.3% Higher

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) rose 37.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 17,464,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 5,302,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.62. The company has a market cap of £6.18 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bluebird Merchant Ventures
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.