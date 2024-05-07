Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the biotechnology company will earn $5.34 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($5.38) per share.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BPMC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.31.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $110.93.

Insider Activity

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

