Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2027 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $280,866.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,223.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679 over the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,045,000 after buying an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 336,600 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

