BMO Capital Markets Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $145.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $167.74 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $170.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 234.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.