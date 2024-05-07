BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $6.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,846,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

