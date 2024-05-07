Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $52,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

