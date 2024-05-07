Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.54 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.34). 28,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 64,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

Further Reading

