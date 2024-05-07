Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

