Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,285.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,310.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $615.86 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,308.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,154.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

