Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

