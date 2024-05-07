Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,601 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $35,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Shares of BLDR opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

