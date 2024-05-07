Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $921.40 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.46 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

