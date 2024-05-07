Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.32

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.32 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 142.32 ($1.79), with a volume of 55048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.60 ($1.77).
Cairn Homes Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.77. The company has a market cap of £911.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.18 and a beta of 1.06.
Cairn Homes Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,545.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cairn Homes
Cairn Homes Company Profile
Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
