Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.32

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.32 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 142.32 ($1.79), with a volume of 55048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.60 ($1.77).

Cairn Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.77. The company has a market cap of £911.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,545.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes Company Profile

In other Cairn Homes news, insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.98), for a total value of £202,766.14 ($254,731.33). 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

