California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,642 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of California Water Service Group worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 124.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.47.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

