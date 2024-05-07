Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $55.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.81 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 321,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.