Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.25.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 6.0 %

TSE:CS opened at C$10.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

