Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

