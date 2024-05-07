Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 2.4 %

Cedar Fair stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

