Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 51.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 1.2 %

Celanese stock opened at $159.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $99.33 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

