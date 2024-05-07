CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CF opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

