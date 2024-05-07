China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Trading Up 13.7%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Get China Health Industries alerts:

China Health Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -19.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Health Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 89.33%.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.