Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 5,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 40,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

