CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.35. 15,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 29,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.
CHS Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.