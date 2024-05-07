Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $44,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 152.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 545,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 279,218 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $16,421,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,316,000 after acquiring an additional 234,537 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
