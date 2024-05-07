Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

