Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.0 %

COLB stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,753,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,120 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after purchasing an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after buying an additional 637,212 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,980,000 after buying an additional 967,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.