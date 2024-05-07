Comparing Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -20.32% -6.78% -5.69% CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cipher Mining and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86 CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.45%. CURO Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,900.00%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and CURO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $126.84 million 10.45 -$25.78 million ($0.10) -44.70 CURO Group $418.33 million 0.01 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01

Cipher Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats CURO Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

