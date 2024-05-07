Comparing Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) & FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Get FOMO alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FOMO and Oddity Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Oddity Tech 0 3 5 0 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

Oddity Tech has a consensus target price of $53.63, indicating a potential upside of 65.97%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than FOMO.

This table compares FOMO and Oddity Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Oddity Tech $508.68 million 3.61 $58.53 million $1.02 31.68

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02% Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39%

Summary

Oddity Tech beats FOMO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

(Get Free Report)

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.