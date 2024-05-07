Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,748.99 and last traded at $2,744.42. Approximately 240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,657.47.
Constellation Software Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,718.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2,553.21.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $15.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 69.15% and a net margin of 6.13%.
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
