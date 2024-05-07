Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $4,550,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

