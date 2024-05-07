Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Up 5.1%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 4,788,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 768% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

