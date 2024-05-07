Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $374.62

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 374.62 ($4.71) and traded as low as GBX 365.10 ($4.59). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.60), with a volume of 2,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £823.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,079.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 374.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 379.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,941.18%.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

