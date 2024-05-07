Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stake Boosted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $862.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $878.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $763.88.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,792 shares of company stock worth $23,173,771. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

