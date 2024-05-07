Del Sette Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NVIDIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,763 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $921.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $869.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.46 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

