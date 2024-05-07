Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.07. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 102.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 145.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,860 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $10,304,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 343.5% in the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 172,874 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

