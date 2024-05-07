Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Shares Down 9.1%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.88 and last traded at $45.88. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07.
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
