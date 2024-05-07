DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.37 ($0.05). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.37.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

