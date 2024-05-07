Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.65.

NYSE:DLR opened at $143.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

