Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Up 2%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$64.18 and last traded at C$63.74. 23,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 47,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
In related news, Senior Officer Domenic Di Sisto sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.00, for a total transaction of C$107,967.00. Corporate insiders own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
