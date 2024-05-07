DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,232 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $9,221,625.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 487,082 shares of company stock valued at $63,970,010. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.96.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

