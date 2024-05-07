Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.57

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.57 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 23.06 ($0.29). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 24.49 ($0.31), with a volume of 21,584 shares trading hands.

Driver Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of £12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.03.

Driver Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Driver Group Company Profile

Driver Group plc provides various consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, building information modelling, commercial and contract, delay analysis, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

