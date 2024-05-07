Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 76,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 251,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$44.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

