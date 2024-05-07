Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DXGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of analysts have commented on DX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $785.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

