Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.31.
A number of analysts have commented on DX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
View Our Latest Report on Dynex Capital
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dynex Capital Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $785.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.33.
Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.