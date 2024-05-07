East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading Down 0.9%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.76. 32,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 31,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
East Japan Railway Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.
East Japan Railway Company Profile
East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.
